 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strongest earthquake to hit NC in a century rocked the town of Sparta a year ago. Here’s where they are now.
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Strongest earthquake to hit NC in a century rocked the town of Sparta a year ago. Here’s where they are now.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A year ago, an earthquake startled people out of their sleep and destroyed businesses and homes in Sparta.

Every person in Sparta has an earthquake story.

“I was literally thrown from the bed. It was like a plane crashed or a train was coming through,” Roger Jones said.

The 5.1 magnitude quake was centered two and a half miles southeast of the small town. People in other parts of the state felt the ground shake.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland.

“We had water line breaks. We had sewer line breaks,” said Wes Brinegar, the mayor of Sparta.

Roads buckled, and parts of buildings crumbled, making homes like Jones’ unlivable.

“They’re going to tear my house down and rebuild it,” Jones said.

On Monday, the mayor and other state partners stood “Sparta Strong” to update the people on North Carolina on their recovery.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than two-thirds of the $24 million in recovery money the state contributed is already at work. Schools and beloved meeting places like VFW post 7034 are being repaired.

“This community has come together and raised money for families. They have come together and donated their time, meals. People have put people in homes, campers,” Brinegar said.

The people rebuilding after living in their homes for decades say it’s hard for anyone who is not in Sparta to understand the loss.

“It’s exciting to see some of the things, but…there’s a lot of sadness and a lot of heartbreak,” Jones said. “People got hurt. And unless you lived through it, you’ll never really understand it.”

Brinegar tells FOX 8 his town has experienced more than 300 aftershocks since the earthquake. Those shocks are causing anxiety and more damage inside of people’s homes.

He’s going to ask the Office of State Budget and Management for Disaster Recovery for an additional $9 million to cover additional damage.

The state made a three-year commitment to the town and its recovery. So far, they’ve received over 200 applications for assistance.

Fox8/WGHP is a newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker is ‘person of interest.’
State & Regional

Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker is ‘person of interest.’

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...

Michael Bublé postpones NC, SC concerts over COVID concerns. Here’s what we know.
State & Regional

Michael Bublé postpones NC, SC concerts over COVID concerns. Here’s what we know.

Michael Bublé on Friday cited the nation’s rising coronavirus infections for postponing 10 U.S. tour dates this month, including his Aug. 17 Spectrum Center concert in Charlotte and others in Raleigh and Greenville, S.C. “I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” ...

+4
‘Outer Banks’ isn't filmed in NC. But it's hard to deny the impact the show has on the real OBX.
State & Regional

‘Outer Banks’ isn't filmed in NC. But it's hard to deny the impact the show has on the real OBX.

The sun had just set behind the dunes of Jockey’s Ridge State Park, and dozens of people — young and old, tourists and locals — settled in on the lawn outside of the staged Kildare Island Surfboard Co. on Croatan Highway. They fixed their eyes on an inflatable projection screen, anticipating the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” a fictional teen drama that splashed onto ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News