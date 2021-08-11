Strongest earthquake to hit NC in a century rocked the town of Sparta a year ago. Here’s where they are now.

“This community has come together and raised money for families. They have come together and donated their time, meals. People have put people in homes, campers,” Brinegar said.

The people rebuilding after living in their homes for decades say it’s hard for anyone who is not in Sparta to understand the loss.

“It’s exciting to see some of the things, but…there’s a lot of sadness and a lot of heartbreak,” Jones said. “People got hurt. And unless you lived through it, you’ll never really understand it.”

Brinegar tells FOX 8 his town has experienced more than 300 aftershocks since the earthquake. Those shocks are causing anxiety and more damage inside of people’s homes.

He’s going to ask the Office of State Budget and Management for Disaster Recovery for an additional $9 million to cover additional damage.

The state made a three-year commitment to the town and its recovery. So far, they’ve received over 200 applications for assistance.

