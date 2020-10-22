Surge in statewide COVID-19 cases, deaths continues; Forsyth has another death

North Carolina experienced another daily COVID-19 surge with 2,400 cases and reported 50 deaths, including one in Forsyth County, on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, there have been 252,992 cases of COVID-19 and 4,082 deaths.

For Forsyth County, there were another 55 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.

Forsyth now has had 8,319 cases and 115 deaths.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent surge in most key COVID-19 metrics.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 5.9% positive rate out of Tuesday's 16,683 tests in North Carolina.