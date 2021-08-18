 Skip to main content
Surry County authorities are looking for a missing Lowgap man
Surry County authorities are looking for a missing Lowgap man

Surry County authorities are searching for a missing Lowgap man who was last seen Tuesday.

Robert Lee Powell, 75, has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Surry County deputies went to Cabin Trail in the Lowgap community Wednesday after they received a report that Powell was missing.

Powell was last seen wearing long paints and a blue rain jacket with Mountain Hardware embroidered on it, the sheriff's office said. Powell's direction of travel is unknown.

The sheriff's office is working with Surry County Emergency Medical Services, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad and the Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department to find Powell, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Powell's whereabouts can call the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-401-8900.

Robert Lee Powell

Powell

 Surry County Sheriff’s Office

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

