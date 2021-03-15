Suspect in Capitol officer assault ran an NC restaurant

One of two men charged with assaulting U.S Capitol Police officers during the violent Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. has ties to North Carolina.

One of the officers in the assault later died.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, says on his LinkedIn page that he was the co-owner of a Chapel Hill restaurant. Khater’s former address in New Jersey is listed on state documents associated with Frutta Bowls, a smoothie bowl restaurant formerly located on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

No public records list a North Carolina address for Khater, but the website Chapelboro.com quoted him in 2017 as saying he ran the shop with his brothers. Investigators also said they reviewed the man’s LinkedIn page in identifying him as Julian Elie Khater.

Khater appears to have lived in New Jersey before moving to Pennsylvania.

The FBI charged him along with another man alleged to have assaulted officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, George Pierre Tanios.

Tanios, who investigators said is from New Jersey, owns a Morgantown, West Virginia, restaurant named Sandwich U, according to warrants. He wore a distinctive Sandwich U sweatshirt to the Capitol on Jan. 6, which helped authorities identify him.