Suspect in Capitol officer assault ran an NC restaurant

One of two men charged with assaulting U.S Capitol Police officers during the violent Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. has ties to North Carolina.
One of the officers in the assault later died.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, says on his LinkedIn page that he was the co-owner of a Chapel Hill restaurant. Khater’s former address in New Jersey is listed on state documents associated with Frutta Bowls, a smoothie bowl restaurant formerly located on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.
No public records list a North Carolina address for Khater, but the website Chapelboro.com quoted him in 2017 as saying he ran the shop with his brothers. Investigators also said they reviewed the man’s LinkedIn page in identifying him as Julian Elie Khater.
Khater appears to have lived in New Jersey before moving to Pennsylvania.
The FBI charged him along with another man alleged to have assaulted officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, George Pierre Tanios.
Tanios, who investigators said is from New Jersey, owns a Morgantown, West Virginia, restaurant named Sandwich U, according to warrants. He wore a distinctive Sandwich U sweatshirt to the Capitol on Jan. 6, which helped authorities identify him.
The FBI says Khater is shown on video from the Capitol assault appearing to spray a chemical at officers.
Three officers were temporarily blinded when they were sprayed in the face by Khater, according to the criminal complaint against him. Two of the officers later said the substance was as strong as or stronger than any version of pepper spray they had been exposed to during their law enforcement training, the FBI says.
U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick later died, although officials have not said whether being sprayed by the chemical was tied to his death.
Khater and Tanios face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon on federal officers, civil disorder, obstructing or impeding an official proceeding and physical violence on restricted grounds.
