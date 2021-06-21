 Skip to main content
Tennessee 5-year-old missing for nearly a week
Tennessee 5-year-old missing for nearly a week

Tennessee authorities are continuing their search for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, June 15, and authorities on Monday pleaded with nearby residents to search their property.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells disappeared from her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee, about 80 miles west of the North Carolina line.

She was wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot, according to the Tennessee Amber Alert system.

The Johnson City Press reported last week that her father believes the child was abducted, saying she was seen going downstairs in their home and must have left through a basement door.

Authorities told the Bristol Herald Courier she was last seen on foot near her home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that investigators have not seen any evidence of an abduction but have not ruled out the possibility.

Crews have searched hundreds of densely wooded acres surrounding the home in the rural area of Hawkins County, according to media reports, and followed up on dozens of tips without finding the child.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing 5-year-old, who is blond with blue eyes, stands 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the county sheriff’s office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.

Summer Wells

Summer Wells

 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Summer Moon-Utah Wells

The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells continued Thursday in Hawkins County.

 Courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Summer Moon-Utah Wells

The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells continued Thursday in Hawkins County.

 Courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
