Tennessee 5-year-old missing for nearly a week

Tennessee authorities are continuing their search for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, June 15, and authorities on Monday pleaded with nearby residents to search their property.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells disappeared from her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee, about 80 miles west of the North Carolina line.

She was wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot, according to the Tennessee Amber Alert system.

The Johnson City Press reported last week that her father believes the child was abducted, saying she was seen going downstairs in their home and must have left through a basement door.

Authorities told the Bristol Herald Courier she was last seen on foot near her home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that investigators have not seen any evidence of an abduction but have not ruled out the possibility.