The National Weather Service issues a flash flood watch for parts of Northwest North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for five counties in Northwest North Carolina.

The watch will remain in effect until about 10 a.m. Wednesday for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties, said Ken Kostura, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas are producing widespread rain in some parts of Northwest North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, said Erik Taylor, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg.

"It’s leftover moisture from Nicholas that just took a long time to get here," Taylor said.

In central North Carolina, including the Triad, moist air will overspread the area Tuesday and Tuesday night in advance of a strong cold front approaching from the west, the weather service said.

Moisture from the Atlantic Ocean – not from the remnant of Nicholas - is feeding into the Triad and central North Carolina, creating the rainfall, said Kathleen Carroll, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.

Those conditions could produce localized flash flooding, mainly during Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, the weather service said.