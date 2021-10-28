The National Weather Service warns residents in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states about heavy rain, storms

The National Weather Service is warning that a low-pressure system is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from the Midwest to the Southeast Thursday before setting its sights Friday on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions Friday.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph are possible Thursday night into Friday in central North Carolina, including Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said.

Some thunderstorms may be severe today for much of the Southeast, where conditions could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes ahead of the cold front, the weather service said.

A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is in effect for these areas today, the weather service said.

The low-pressure system will swing its fronts north along the East Coast on Friday as it spreads moisture across the Northeast in the form of rain showers, the weather service said.

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding might happen in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Central Appalachians, where between 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall by Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to fall across the Southeast Friday in the wake of this low-pressure system, the weather serviced said. High temperatures will be between 15 to 25 degrees below average for these areas over the next two days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.