A social media fundraiser has helped raise more than $96,000 for an Alamance County dairy farmer who was gored by a bull over the weekend.

Randy Lewis was attacked Sunday by bull on his farm, Ran-Lew Dairy in Snow Camp, according to the GoFundMe page started by Taylor Hayes, operator of the Ran-Lew Milk plant.

Lewis suffered broken ribs, punctures in his lungs, broken bones in his face, back and collarbone, according to a FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news partner.

Lewis was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where he is being treated, the television station reported.

Lewis has worked his family’s fifth-generation dairy farm all of his life, Hayes said in a GoFundMe post. The milk is known for having cream on top.

Lewis was the subject of a 2014 documentary titled “The Last Barn Dance.” The film documents Lewis’ struggle to save his livelihood and a 50-year-old family tradition of barn dances.