The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain and gusty winds to the Triad

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring steady rain and gusty winds to central North Carolina on Thursday, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for 30 counties in the region.

The watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday, the period during which the storm will travel over the state's central section, the weather service said.

Low-lying, poor drainage and normally flood-prone areas could become flooded on Thursday, the weather service said. Roads also could be flooded and impassable.

The storm will be likely be downgraded to a tropical depression by Thursday as it passes over central North Carolina, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.

"It will be moving very fast — with three to five hours of rain," Anderson said.

The storm will bring wind gusts ranging from 20 to 40 mph, and 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Triad, Anderson said. The storm may topple trees and cause power outages.