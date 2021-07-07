The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain and gusty winds to the Triad

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring steady rain and gusty winds to central North Carolina on Thursday, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for 30 counties in the region.
The watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday, the period during which the storm will travel over the state's central section, the weather service said.
Low-lying, poor drainage and normally flood-prone areas could become flooded on Thursday, the weather service said. Roads also could be flooded and impassable.
The storm will be likely be downgraded to a tropical depression by Thursday as it passes over central North Carolina, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
"It will be moving very fast — with three to five hours of rain," Anderson said.
The storm will bring wind gusts ranging from 20 to 40 mph, and 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Triad, Anderson said. The storm may topple trees and cause power outages.
Elsa packed winds as high as 75 mph as it hurtled Tuesday toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast and southeastern Georgia, the weather service said. Thje storm made landfill on the Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.
In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and state emergency-management officials are monitoring the storm's track and possible impacts to North Carolina, advising residents in state's central and eastern areas to be prepared for significant rain and possible flooding.
"Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm," Cooper said Wednesday. "It's important that everyone be aware and be prepared for rains, and it's also important to avoid driving through floodwaters."
The strongest wind gusts will likely happen along and east of U.S. 1, but the storm may affect areas west of that highway's corridor, said Nick Petro, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Areas in central and eastern North Carolina might receive up to 4 inches of rain Thursday, said Isaac Longley, a meteorologist for Accuweather in State College, Pa. Wind gusts may range between 20 mph to 30 mph in both regions, Longley said.
Those conditions may topple tree limbs, causing power outages, he said.
Residents in Northwest North Carolina will likely see one-half to inch of rain from Thursday's storm, said Ben Gruver, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
"It will be a mostly rain event," Gruver said of the storm's effect in the state's northwestern counties.
The storm may produce wind gusts up to 15 mph in the region, with isolated wind gusts up to 20 mph, Gruver said. There is a minor threat of flash flooding in the area.
Thursday's forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, a 80% chance of rain in Mount Airy and a 70% chance of rain in Boone with high temperatures near 77 degrees in Forsyth County, near 76 degrees in Surry County and near 72 degrees in Watauga County.
There will be a 30% chance of rain Thursday night in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with low temperatures near around 68 degrees in Forsyth County, around 65 degrees in Surry County and around 62 degrees in Watauga County.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.