Their sons were killed the same night. Still, these 2 fathers grieve alone.

In other family pictures, Jamaa is seen sitting with his dad, always a mirror image. It became Charles' parenting philosophy.

"You show them, and they'll follow your steps," he said. "That's what I did."

Charles was described by Jamaa's friends as a father to them all. All of the young men in Jamaa's neighborhood would come by their house to play basketball or swim in their pool. He said he tried to show all of the boys, not just Jamaa, what a loving family was and what it meant to be a good man.

As he got older Jamaa, too, became a mentor to young kids — especially those who didn't grow up with their father. And, his father recalls, Jamaa was a devoted dad to his own kids. He had seven.

The day before he died, he told his youngest two daughters that he'd take them to the zoo.

"When he promised them something, he'd always do it," Charles said. "When he didn't show up, we figured something was up."

B.J. Brown, also known musically as Bettie Grind, was one of the young men who frequented the Billings house during his childhood. He refers to Charles as his father and Jamaa his brother.

"Jamaa was a special spirit," he said. "When he passed, I lost a part of me."