Though COVID-19 cases have increased, Appalachian State plans to stay the course

For the first month of the fall semester, it seemed that Appalachian State University was able to keep COVID-19 more or less under control.
But over the past month, the university's coronavirus numbers have been going the wrong way and have prompted many to wonder if Appalachian State can — or should — keep its campus open.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported among students, faculty, staff and contract workers since late March has reached 863 as of Wednesday. Only three North Carolina universities have reported higher numbers, and all three — UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University — moved to all-online instruction in August when cases rose rapidly right after fall classes began.
Appalachian State was hit hard last week by the death of a student from COVID-19 complications. Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old sophomore who lived in Davidson County, is believed to be the first UNC System student whose death can be blamed on the coronavirus.
The weekend after Dorrill's death brought no respite to the school of 20,000 students. Consider these numbers:
• The number of active cases on campus hit a record 235 on Saturday after a record one-day jump of 61 new reported cases among students, according to the university's online COVID-19 dashboard. Active cases, which averaged about 55 cases in mid-September, haven't dropped below 200 since Saturday. They stood at 225 as of Wednesday.
• Of the 687 student cases reported since the first day of fall semester classes Aug. 17, 55% have been recorded in the past three weeks.
• The rate of positive results from on-campus testing is up noticeably. After running about 3% or so through for the first month of the semester, the positive rates hit 9% for the week ending Sept. 27 and 8.4% for the week that ended Sunday.
• Appalachian State has postponed its two straight football games: one this Wednesday at home, and one next Wednesday in Georgia.
Nationally, the coronavirus-on-campus news seems ominous as well.
A preliminary study published last month — the lead author is a UNCG professor — suggested that the reopening of colleges and universities this fall has added somewhere around 3,200 daily COVID-19 cases nationally between mid-July and mid-September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that weekly COVID-19 cases reported among people ages 18 to 22 increased 55% nationally in August when many colleges brought their students back to campus. The New York Times had counted more than 130,000 COVID-19 cases at four-year colleges across the nation as of late September.
Other N.C. universities have struggled to contain the coronavirus, too. UNC-CH, N.C. State and East Carolina, which each have reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on their campuses since the summer, will finish their fall semesters online but are planning to bring students back to campus in January. Campbell University late last month called a two-week timeout on in-person instruction. Undergraduates will take all of their classes online through Friday.
When student cases doubled at UNC-Wilmington in late August, the university converted all of its double-occupancy dorm rooms to singles. About 800 students had to move home or find somewhere else to live. Elon University suspended in-person dining and banned residence hall visitors last month when COVID-19 cases rose quickly there. Cases have subsided, and those and other restrictions are due to be lifted Friday.
Like at many other N.C. universities, Appalachian State requires masks to be worn in most campus spaces and has reduced sizes of social gatherings. Nearly half of Appalachian State's fall classes are fully online, while only 20% are in-person. (The other 30% are hybrid classes that meet online or in-person depending on the day.) Even after reducing dorm capacity to 84%, Appalachian State still has about 5,200 students in campus housing and several thousand more living in and around Boone.
Though cases have increased, Appalachian State plans to stay the course.
As Chancellor Sheri Everts noted in her regular Friday night email to the university community, Appalachian State is using just 28% of its quarantine spaces, and active cases in residence halls have affected just 1.2% of students living in campus housing. Moreover, most students are taking most of their classes online, classrooms are set up for physical distancing and are cleaned regularly, and the wearing of face coverings on campus "is nearly universal."
"Our current on-campus density is low; our available response resources remain high," Everts wrote. "We can offer flexible course delivery options to those who need it and, should we need to, we are ready to pivot to all-remote learning."
There's been no public discussion of switching to all-online instruction. Michael Behrent, chairman of Appalachian State's Faculty Senate, said last week that he's unaware of any internal discussion of a pivot to online instruction. Behrent also noted that App State has no public metrics for deciding whether to change plans, so it's unclear what numbers might cause the university to change direction.
In response to a question about recent changes to campus operations and health and safety protocols, university spokeswoman Megan Hayes said Monday:
• Everts talks regularly with UNC System President Peter Hans and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials. Hayes declined to characterize the substance of those conversations other than to say Everts has shown them the same COVID-19 data she has shared with Appalachian State students, employees and parents.
• The university has been talking a lot with local public health, law enforcement and businesses about off-campus student parties. Students who fail to follow local ordinance and campus policy face student conduct charges.
• A university team (with representatives from the chancellor's office, student affairs and emergency management) meets daily with local public health officials and twice a week with state public health officials. Two recent topics of discussion among many: how to do more targeted testing on campus, and how to do off-campus tests at student apartment complexes.
• The university now has two weekly (and free) pop-up testing events on campus for students, faculty and staff. Hayes also said that the university did more than 1,900 COVID-19 tests on campus last week, which is the highest one-week total to date.
• The football and volleyball teams have suspended practices and postponed games after COVID-19 clusters were reported in both teams. The football team has been following Sun Belt protocols and testing players once a week. Starting this week, football players will be tested more often.
• Clusters have been reported among five fraternities and sororities, so the university is urging their members to get tested and help with contact tracing.
The university's plan to bring students back to Boone has been a source of frustration among faculty since the spring. A May 29 report commissioned by the university's academic leaders and compiled by a team of nine faculty members recommended that Appalachian State either (a) go fully online this fall, or (b) use a staggered system that would have allowed for some face-to-face classes but have sharply reduced the number of students on campus. Administration adopted neither option.
In August, the university's Faculty Senate voted no-confidence in Everts, partly because of the university's plan "for a return to campus in Fall 2020 given the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and anticipated infection and death rates," according to its resolution. The senate also passed another measure to "hold the Board of Governors and Chancellor Sheri Everts responsible for any illness and death resulting from COVID-19 as a result of reopening campus in spite of clear warning signs available to all and over the objections of the faculty."
The sponsor of the second resolution, criminology professor Matthew Robinson, shared with the Winston-Salem Journal five letters he had written to the university's chancellor and provost over the past several months. In his May 29 letter, he predicted that mask-wearing and social distancing were "simply not possible on a small campus with 20,000 students" to contain the spread of the disease. A month later, he wrote that "reopening the campus this fall will be a predictable disaster."
And in a July 16 letter that Robinson and a faculty colleague published in the High Country Press, an online Boone news outlet, they urged students to stay home and take online classes: "We all look forward to a full return to campus, but the current environment does not allow this."
Appalachian State's fall semester ends in seven weeks — on Nov. 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Like many other universities, Appalachian State won't bring students back to campus after the break. Students will take their final exams online in early December.
(336) 373-7312
@JohnNewsomNR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!