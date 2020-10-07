Though COVID-19 cases have increased, Appalachian State plans to stay the course

In August, the university's Faculty Senate voted no-confidence in Everts, partly because of the university's plan "for a return to campus in Fall 2020 given the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and anticipated infection and death rates," according to its resolution. The senate also passed another measure to "hold the Board of Governors and Chancellor Sheri Everts responsible for any illness and death resulting from COVID-19 as a result of reopening campus in spite of clear warning signs available to all and over the objections of the faculty."

The sponsor of the second resolution, criminology professor Matthew Robinson, shared with the Winston-Salem Journal five letters he had written to the university's chancellor and provost over the past several months. In his May 29 letter, he predicted that mask-wearing and social distancing were "simply not possible on a small campus with 20,000 students" to contain the spread of the disease. A month later, he wrote that "reopening the campus this fall will be a predictable disaster."

And in a July 16 letter that Robinson and a faculty colleague published in the High Country Press, an online Boone news outlet, they urged students to stay home and take online classes: "We all look forward to a full return to campus, but the current environment does not allow this."

Appalachian State's fall semester ends in seven weeks — on Nov. 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Like many other universities, Appalachian State won't bring students back to campus after the break. Students will take their final exams online in early December.

