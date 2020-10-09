Thousands file for bankruptcy in NC despite relief

Legal experts call this the sweatbox. It’s the period before bankruptcy where the debts become insurmountable, bankruptcy looms large, and life becomes a fraught mess of calculations.

Roughly half of all people in this pre-bankruptcy period choose to forgo medical care, according to data from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project, a research project into consumer bankruptcy in the U.S. A quarter go without food sometimes.

The sweatbox meant the Hulletts were eating “ramen noodles and cardboard pizza,” most of the time, according to Robin Hullett.

For Robin and her husband Kevin, the factory worker, their thousands in medical debts put them in the sweatbox. An arm injury has kept Robin from working, but she said she doesn’t qualify for disability. Creditors have hounded them to collect on their debts, some of which were as small as $170. They wanted to protect their single-wide mobile home on a quarter acre in Burnsville. May 19, they filed for bankruptcy.

While medical bankruptcies fueled the passage of the Affordable Care Act a decade ago, the reality on the ground hasn’t changed much. Medical debt is still a top driver of consumer bankruptcies in the U.S. A 2019 study found that about two-thirds of all bankruptcies had the cost of medical care as a factor.