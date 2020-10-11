Thousands of players luck out again with cash prizes in North Carolina lottery drawing

Thousands of players again won cash prizes in a North Carolina lottery drawing, officials said.

And winners can thank the Red Ball being drawn in Thursday night's Pick 3 game.

That meant players had two chances to win. The Double Draw is guaranteed to occur once every seven days, according to the lottery.

In Thursday night's first chance drawing, buyers of 2,400 tickets won a total of $254,513 by selecting the drawn numbers -- 9-7-1 -- according to a lottery news release.

In the second chance drawing -- 4-7-9 -- buyers of 1,298 tickets reaped a total of $187,885 in cash prizes, officials said.

The odds of winning the $500 top prize in the Carolina Pick 3 game are 1 in 1,000, according to the N.C. Education Lottery website.

On Oct. 2, 3,788 tickets won in the Carolina Pick 3 drawing when the Red Ball also was drawn, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.