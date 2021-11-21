'Tiger King' Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

BUTNER, N.C. — The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, a prominent figure in a Netflix documentary series, has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis, according to his attorney.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was flown on a plane to be transferred from a federal medical center in Forth Worth, Texas, to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, late Tuesday or early Wednesday, defense attorney John Phillips said in a statement. Phillips, who tweeted his statement on Saturday, said the transfer originally was scheduled to be transferred later this month

Phillips said Maldonado-Passage told him that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was getting medical treatment and tests "for a host of issues." Phillips said prison medical care "isn't the best and justice is slow."

"It's a competition of life and liberty no one wants any part of," he added.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Maldonado-Passage should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.