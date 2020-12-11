'Trash the Mask' supporters encourage people to gather maskless inside Concord Mills mall

A group outside Charlotte is planning to hold – or might have already held – a “Trash the Mask” event a Concord Mills, the popular shopping mall in the city of Concord.

A Facebook post announcing a "'Trash the Mask' Holiday Dinner and Shopping" event circulated Thursday, inviting people to the mall's food court Friday evening for a maskless dinner and group trip through the mall for shopping.

By Friday morning, the event page appeared to have changed, saying “Thank you to everyone who attended the ‘Trash the Mask’ event this morning."

The city of Concord and the Concord Police Department released a statement Friday morning saying city workers were working with mall owners to “determine an appropriate course of action, as with any event or incident on mall property.”

Anyone seen without a mask while not eating or drinking will be offered a mask, and those who refuse will be asked to leave, according to the statement. Anyone who won’t leave after being asked could be charged with trespassing, the city said.