Trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol shot and wounded in Yancey County

A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol was shot and wounded Tuesday in Yancey County, authorities said.

Trooper Kevin E. Glenn was shot at 4:25 p.m. while he assisted another law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit, the highway patrol said in a news release.

Glenn was shot as he prepared to deploy a tire deflation device near U.S. 19 and Newdale Church Road in Yancey County, the highway patrol said.

Glenn, a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

It was unclear Tuesday night whether the suspect was in custody.

"The suspect is not at large, and there is no believed threat to the public at this time," the highway patrol said.

"This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve" said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the commander of the highway patrol. "Now is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our patrol family during this difficult time."

