Trump to GOP: Support candidates who 'stand for our values'

Invited to the stage briefly during his remarks, Trump daughter-in-law and North Carolina native Lara Trump announced she would not run for the Senate because of family obligations.

“I am saying no for now, not no forever,” Lara Trump said.

Minutes later, Trump announced his endorsement of loyalist Rep. Ted Budd in the crowded Republican primary, adding a slap at former Gov. Pat McCrory, who has been critical of Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.

“You can’t pick people who have already lost two races and do not stand for our values,” Trump said.

Trump devoted much of his remarks to railing against President Joe Biden, which he called “the most radical left-wing administration in history.”

“As we gather tonight our country is being destroyed before our very eyes,” he said.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa took a shot at Trump in a statement released ahead of his speech.

“More than 400,000 dead Americans, millions of jobs lost, and recklessly dangerous rhetoric is apparently not enough for Republicans to break with a loser president who cost them the White House, Senate, and House,” Moussa said.

While Trump has had to work harder to make his voice heard since leaving office, he remains a commanding force in the Republican Party. A recent Quinnipiac University national poll found that 66% of Republicans would like to see him run for reelection, though the same number of Americans overall said they would prefer he didn’t.