Trump to speak at NC GOP convention in June

Donald Trump will be back in North Carolina this summer.

The 45th president will speak at the N.C. Republican Party’s 2021 state convention in Greenville. His remarks are scheduled for the Convention Dinner on Saturday, June 5.

Trump was a frequent visitor to North Carolina during his presidency and in the months leading up to the 2020 election, with rallies in Winston-Salem, Hickory and Gastonia.

The Republican candidate in 2020 carried North Carolina in 2016 and 2020.

“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise,” N.C. GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement about Trump’s scheduled appearance.

The N.C. GOP state convention is June 3 through June 6.