Two arrested during protest in downtown Lexington.

Two people were arrested Friday for violating the city's noise ordinance during a protest in downtown Lexington, the Lexington Police Department said Monday.

They were each released on a $1,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

The demonstration took place in front of the Davidson County Historical Museum.

Police did not say what the protesters were demonstrating nor did they identify the two arrested.

Police said a supervisor and two officers warned the two individuals that using a megaphone was a violation of a city ordinance.

An hour later, the individuals began using their megaphones again, police said. Police said when officers began issuing citations, the two individuals refused to cooperate and were arrested and charged with violation of the noise ordinance and resist, delay and obstruct.

Police said that in the process of making the arrests, others at the demonstration "became aggressive toward officers, many of them trying to stop officers from arresting one individual."

After police called in an additional eight to 10 officers to the scene, the demonstrators left.

Before the two individuals were arrested, police officers asked three different individuals remove their handguns.

