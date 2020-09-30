U.S. Senate approves naming PTI air traffic control tower after Hagan

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved Wednesday naming the new air traffic control tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport after the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan.

The legislation was introduced earlier this month and now goes to the U.S. House for approval.

The $61 million tower debuted in June 2019.

Hagan, a Democrat, served in the U.S. Senate from January 2009 to January 2015.

Hagan was nominated for the honor by North Carolina's Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, along with Democratic U.S. senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Hagan died Oct. 28 at her home in Greensboro of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, caused by a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, said her former Senate spokeswoman, Sadie Weiner.

Hagan contracted Powassan virus in late 2016, and the subsequent brain inflammation made speaking and walking difficult for her.

“Kay was committed to bringing federal funding to her home airport, and her support during and after her time in public office was a large part of the project’s success," Burr said.