U.S. to resume J&J shots despite rare risk of blood clots.

Local and state health officials have said the J&J vaccine is the preferred option at low- and moderate-income community vaccination events, as well as with the homeless, because there isn’t a need for a second appointment.

“We will likely, along with the health department and other healthcare organizations, to continue to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though we expect to see a lower volume of people interested,” Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Friday.

Perrott said it’s possible the state already could be beyond 50% of adults with at least one dose without the J&J pause

“I’m certain that it had a little bit of an impact,” Perrott said. “There is a small group of people who really have a preference for Johnson & Johnson even with this pause.”

Perrott cited as an example individuals with needle phobias “who just wanted to go through the vaccination one time.”

“Since that currently is not an option, we know we have lost some of them,” Perrott said.

“There are lots of other people who want the Johnson & Johnson product. They have told us that when it’s available again, they will sign back up.”

