UNC students who rushed Franklin Street after win against Duke could face disciplinary action, chancellor says

UNC to let faculty choose remote instruction until Feb. 17 after postgame celebrations

UNC-Chapel Hill will allow faculty to teach remotely until Feb. 17 after Saturday's crowded, maskless celebrations of the school's men's basketball team's win over Duke.

Hundreds of students rushed Franklin Street on Saturday night to celebrate the 91-87 victory as new variants of COVID-19 continue to spread across the country.

The university says it has already received hundreds of student conduct complaints related to the celebrations. Students who are found to have violated the school's COVID-19 Community Standards face disciplinary action, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin wrote in a message Sunday to UNC students and faculty.

Despite the celebrations, and concerns on social media that they would be a potential superspreader event, the university will follow through on its plans to switch to in-person classes.

But faculty members have voiced concerns over the celebrations. The university will allow faculty members to stay remote this week.