Virginia doughnut shop finds itself at center of Capitol coup social media fire

“It’s been a reminder of all the good that’s in the world,” she said.

By Sunday, Amazing Glazed’s Facebook page was back with a message of thanks “to all of the patriots that came out and showed us some love this weekend. It was a very emotional couple of days. Folks from all over traveled to give their support, not just by cleaning us out of donuts, by giving us encouragement, prayer, and a whole lot of love!” In the same post, Hamblin said she would appear on a conservative talk radio show that morning.

At a Chesapeake Public Schools board meeting Monday night, she accused employees in the system of being among those who “created a false narrative,” that her husband was involved in the Capitol riot. “What followed was a witch hunt.”

“Apparently you have teachers in your school that believe if you don’t follow their political beliefs, they have the right to silence you, destroy your business by slandering you and your family,” she told the board, accusing teachers of using social media groups to “plot and plan” against others.

Hamblin has said she doesn’t regret posting anything on her personal page, and it should have been no one else’s concern.