Wanted in SC: Inspectors for neighbors' recycle bins

"Isn't that technically trespassing?" she commented. "If the recycle people want to check it before they pick it up, that's fine. But not a non-employee of the recycling company."

Some residents commented they'd rather just stop the recycling program. Mary Lewis commented she isn't in favor of the volunteer program.

"I would vote against the volunteer inspectors method especially during a pandemic," Lewis commented.

Amy Smart commented "it's a long way to the bottom of those carts" and there have been times she had to dump a cart or turn it to crawl in because someone threw away a glass bottle, or something else that's not allowed.

"I am a recycling fanatic at my house but I can't imagine how they are going to inspect them," Smart commented.

Overman acknowledged there has been some blowback at the idea.

"I can definitely understand people's concern and frustrations with this," she said. "The privacy is a concern."

Overman said the goal isn't to shame but to educate residents. No volunteers, she said, would go on any private property. They would inspect only carts already placed out on the public streets.