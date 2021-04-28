 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: As of Friday, masks no longer required outdoors in NC, says Gov. Roy Cooper
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outdoors. Masks are still strongly recommended outdoors in crowded areas and higher risk settings where social distancing is difficult.

Executive Order No. 209 will also increase mass gathering capacity limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 50 to 100 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 100 to 200. Occupancy limits currently in place will remain the same.

