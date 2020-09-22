special report top story Watch Now: COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force Sep 22, 2020 31 min ago 0 Only $5 for 5 months Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Forsyth adds one COVID-19 related death for total of 95 25 min ago Forsyth County experienced an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slowdown in new cases. Recommended for you