WATCH NOW: Forsyth's latest COVID numbers from Health Director Joshua Swift

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County are leveling out, says Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift, but the numbers have remained at or above 1,000 every week for the past several weeks.

