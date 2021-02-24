Watch Now: Gov. says bars can open indoors in NC — with limits

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order eases COVID-19 restrictions to allow for more people in bars and other indoor spaces.

The statewide curfew will be lifted Friday and other less restrictive rules will take effect.

Establishments allowed to open at 30% capacity, with a cap of 250 people:

Bars

Meeting, reception and conference spaces

Lounges, including tobacco, and night clubs

Indoor areas of amusement parks

Movie theatres

Entertainment facilities such as bingo parlors and gaming establishments

Certain sports arenas and fields

Certain venues

Indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can have more than 250 people if they follow additional safety measures.

Establishments allowed to open at 50% capacity:

Restaurants

Breweries, wineries and distilleries