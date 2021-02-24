 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Gov. says bars can open indoors in NC — with limits
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch Now: Gov. says bars can open indoors in NC — with limits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order eases COVID-19 restrictions to allow for more people in bars and other indoor spaces.

The statewide curfew will be lifted Friday and other less restrictive rules will take effect.

Establishments allowed to open at 30% capacity, with a cap of 250 people:

Bars

Meeting, reception and conference spaces

Lounges, including tobacco, and night clubs

Indoor areas of amusement parks

Movie theatres

Entertainment facilities such as bingo parlors and gaming establishments

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Certain sports arenas and fields

Certain venues

Indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can have more than 250 people if they follow additional safety measures.

Establishments allowed to open at 50% capacity:

Restaurants

Breweries, wineries and distilleries

Fitness and physical activity spaces, such as gyms, bowling alleys and rocking climbing centers

Pools

Museums and aquariums

Retailers

Outdoor areas of amusement parks

Salons, person care businesses and tattoo parlors

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News