Watch Now: Gov. says bars can open indoors in NC — with limits

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order eases COVID-19 restrictions to allow for more people in bars and other indoor spaces.
The statewide curfew will be lifted Friday and other less restrictive rules will take effect.
Establishments allowed to open at 30% capacity, with a cap of 250 people:
Bars
Meeting, reception and conference spaces
Lounges, including tobacco, and night clubs
Indoor areas of amusement parks
Movie theatres
Entertainment facilities such as bingo parlors and gaming establishments
Certain sports arenas and fields
Certain venues
Indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can have more than 250 people if they follow additional safety measures.
Establishments allowed to open at 50% capacity:
Restaurants
Breweries, wineries and distilleries
Fitness and physical activity spaces, such as gyms, bowling alleys and rocking climbing centers