Watch Now: Governor says NC is seeing signs of hope with more than 1 million vaccinated

The shooting occurred on Sunday night near Summerfield.
Josiah VanFleet said the U.S. Coast Guard helped measure the fish when he docked his boat at the Oregon Inlet, putting it at an estimated 1,000 pounds.
At least three of the attacks were reported along trails near Lake Brandt, according to the Piedmont Fat Tire Society.
"All of our animal care and vet techs worked with her daily to gain her trust and turn her from fearful to soliciting attention," a spokeswoman for Guilford County Animal Services said.
North Carolina health officials expect providers to inoculate people at rates reflective of the broader population. If 35% of the residents in a county are Black, 35% of the shots a hospital or health department administers should be given to Black people. Those that don’t comply risk losing their supply.
Parts of Interstate 40 between Hickory and Claremont were closed briefly Thursday morning due to multiple fires.
After Tuesday's 4-1 vote in favor of moving the Iredell County Confederate Memorial, the process of having the statue moved falls to County Manager Beth Jones.
A home on Summit Ridge Drive in Sherrills Ford was destroyed by a fire Monday night.
RALEIGH — A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, which operates Watauga Medical Center in Boone, said construction started this past week on a hospital…
