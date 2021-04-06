WATCH NOW: Hubert Davis introduced as new UNC men's basketball coach

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WFMY-Channel 2 said one of its reporters was preparing for a live report downtown when a woman approached, startling the reporter, then threatened the reporter and spat on her face shield.
Roy Williams won 903 games as a college basketball coach.
RALEIGH — Parents in North Carolina who didn’t already receive a $335 check to help offset the costs of remote learning for their kids still h…
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — No confrontation led up to last week's shooting that killed a vacationing Pennsylvania woman on a North Carolina highway…
Authorities say a Lumberton man fired his gun from the window of a moving car on I-95 South in Robeson County, killing a Pennsylvania woman March 25.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A character straight out of a horror movie is terrifying people in one South Carolina neighborhood — and now police say they …
A Claremont man is facing charges in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Alamance County faces yet another lawsuit, this one to remove the Confederate monument from the front of the Historic Courthouse in Graham.
WASHINGTON — Lara Trump still hasn’t made a decision about running for U.S. Senate from North Carolina in 2022.
Mudpuppies and hellbenders — two species of "giant salamanders" found in Western North Carolina — shouldn't be approached.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.