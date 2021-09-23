WATCH NOW: Mama bear schools cub on Asheville playground

A fifth-grade teacher in Asheville captured this video of a mama bear and baby bear on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School.
It appears that mom was showing her cub how to slide — and even waiting with a literal bear hug at the bottom.
Betsie Stockslager Emry says she and a group of teachers from different grade levels all enjoyed the show this week, which is apparent from their commentary.
The bears showed up after students left for the day, but they aren’t strictly after-school visitors. Emry says bears often visit the school in downtown Asheville. Students there are used to going into a perimeter lockdown when they show up.
