 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Mama bear schools cub on Asheville playground
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

WATCH NOW: Mama bear schools cub on Asheville playground

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fifth-grade teacher in Asheville captured this video of a mama bear and baby bear on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It appears that mom was showing her cub how to slide — and even waiting with a literal bear hug at the bottom.

Betsie Stockslager Emry says she and a group of teachers from different grade levels all enjoyed the show this week, which is apparent from their commentary.

The bears showed up after students left for the day, but they aren’t strictly after-school visitors. Emry says bears often visit the school in downtown Asheville. Students there are used to going into a perimeter lockdown when they show up.

336-727-7316

@JournalRagan

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change fuels Calif. push to prevent fires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State & Regional

Wilmington film industry struggles to find enough extras

Sep. 17—If you've ever wanted to be in the movies or on TV, and you live in the Wilmington area, there's never been a time quite like the present. The near-record number of film and TV productions in Wilmington, along with the requirement that all workers on set be vaccinated against and regularly tested for COVID-19, is causing a hiring crunch as casting agents desperately search for people ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News