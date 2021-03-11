 Skip to main content
Watch Now: More people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in NC next week. Appointments to begin for Group 4.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that, beginning March 17, a number of North Carolinians in Group 4 can begin scheduling vaccines.

Group 4 includes people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. It will also include people living in some congregate settings.

The state says Group 4 includes:

Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function

Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (e.g., engineers) and public health workers

 

