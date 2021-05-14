WATCH NOW: Most mask requirements lifted in North Carolina. Masks still required in schools, other settings.

Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state will no longer require people to wear a mask or be socially distant.

Mandatory indoor mask requirements will remain in effect on public transportation, in child care settings, in schools, in prisons and in some health care settings.

Health officials still recommend that unvaccinated people in North Carolina continue to wear masks.

In addition to the end of the mask mandate, Cooper said the state is lifting all mandatory capacity, gathering and social distancing requirements.

"Our health experts have guided us with their wisdom and expertise," Cooper said. "This nation’s scientists — including many in NC — showed what is possible if we work toward a common goal. That common goal now, more than ever, is overcoming this pandemic through safe and effective vaccines."