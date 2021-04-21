WATCH NOW: NC could lift mass gathering restrictions by June 1, Gov. Roy Cooper says

With continued vaccinations and stable trends in COVID cases, North Carolina's Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he expects to lift social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

Cooper also said he will issue an order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

North Carolina anticipates lifting the mask mandate and easing other public health recommendations once two-thirds of adult North Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, nearly 47% percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated, and 35% are fully vaccinated.