Watch Now: NC COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force members

RALEIGH — North Carolina education officials recently estimated that educators can't account for about 10,000 to 15,000 public school students…
Samaritan’s Purse’s emergency field hospital in Lenoir will be ready to care for COVID-19 patients by mid-week.
RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s top public health official said Tuesday that most nursing home workers are refusing to take coronavirus vaccin…
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, will vote Wednesday to certify the presidential election results in a join…
Braxton Culler has seen the letters his parents, who had been high school sweethearts, wrote to each other when Roy Culler was loading bombs o…
Hundreds of former and current Liberty University students are calling on the evangelical Christian school to shutter the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, a campus “think tank” known for promoting conservative political causes.
CHARLOTTE — In his four decades as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator, Joey Burch found his calling.
A Taylorsville man died in a vehicle accident Saturday night in Alexander County and three additional people suffered significant injuries in the crash.
RALEIGH — Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Wednesday detailed a commission that will recommend how to disc…
Barbara Guthrie Lay, 82, a former Miss Martinsville and Miss Virginia, is recovering from what turned out to be as near to death as one can get from COVID-19.
