WATCH NOW: NC COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force

Sports wagering bill enters N.C. House committee gauntlet that may spill over into 2022 session
In North Carolina this year, there have been 34 crossing crashes, resulting in six fatalities and eight injuries. Additionally, 20 known incidents of people walking on tracks resulted in 11 fatalities and six injuries.
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
The sheriff's office is withholding the identity of the victim because of age
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
Longtime Davidson County GOP stalwart Snyder dies at age 76
Sep. 17—If you've ever wanted to be in the movies or on TV, and you live in the Wilmington area, there's never been a time quite like the present. The near-record number of film and TV productions in Wilmington, along with the requirement that all workers on set be vaccinated against and regularly tested for COVID-19, is causing a hiring crunch as casting agents desperately search for people ...
N.C. Wildlife Commission completes purchase of Alcoa tracts along Yadkin River; About 2,160 acres in Davidson involved in transaction
