WATCH NOW: NC COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, NC Coronavirus Task Force

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Whitney Houston’s legacy lives on in Nashville, thanks in part to Dolly Parton and an iconic song she wrote in 1973.
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from far-western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security …
WHITEVILLE — For months, Earl Nealey laughed off COVID-19, resisting pressure to get vaccinated, telling the world protection doesn’t come fro…
The Republican-sponsored legislative bill that threatens the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way be…
One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...
Two demonstrators arrested by Lexington police for violating noise ordinance
The resolution sets out a 10-point plan that includes the implementation of new laws and policies; public outreach; partnerships with community groups; and anti-racism training for city officials and employees.
U.S. Sens. Burr, Tillis have differing responses to latest CDC masking guidance
On Saturday, Gibsonville police said they procured arrest warrants against 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her child on Aug. 20, 2020.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.