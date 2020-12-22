Watch Now: NC COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, NC faith leaders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally distribute presc…
An invasive species of tree-killing insect may have found a way to eastern North Carolina via Christmas trees, according to officials in Onslow County.
An 8-year-old died after being struck in the chest by "a single shot from a BB or pellet gun" on Sunday, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the heart of a West Columbia community lies a hidden treasure whose beginnings were birthed out of the dark history o…
President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he had chosen North Carolina regulator Michael S. Regan as his nominee to lead the Environme…
A Concord Police officer and a suspect were shot and killed in an incident Wednesday evening in the Concord Mills area.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature can decide the details on how federal block grants are spent, even when they run counter to a governo…
CONCORD — A "Trash the Mask" event was organized over social media and set to take place after N.C. Governor Roy Cooper's Modified Stay at Home Order took effect but the event never happened.
Shock, anger and sadness are sweeping over the community with the death of Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night in Concord.
