Watch Now: NC update on COVID-19 and hazardous weather from Gov. Roy Cooper

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WILMINGTON — A tornado ripped through North Carolina's Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of …
Two state House bills focused on legal notices cleared their first committee step Tuesday.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict f…
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte's airport saw nearly half the number of travelers last year compared to the year before because of the coronavirus pande…
In the 20 years since his tragic passing in the 2001 Daytona 500, many have debated what is Dale Earnhardt’s greatest lasting legacy on the sport of NASCAR. His on-track accomplishments of seven championships and 76 victories certainly go a long way in defining his legacy, but many still contend that his greatest effect on NASCAR came after his death with the increased importance placed on safety in the months and years that came after.
Four businesses in Catawba County were searched for drug paraphernalia on Thursday. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officers confiscated numerous scales, pipes and bowls from each location.
Sometimes fugitive searches go on for a matter of hours, and in some cases they can last years, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.
Police in Elkin say a 6-year-old girl was inside a truck stolen from the town’s Walmart on Sunday.
CABARRUS COUNTY — A group of citizens and parents gathered Monday outside of the Education Center to call for the resignation of CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder and a group of teachers.
The Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department were held in contempt of court on Tuesday after failing to return nearly $17,000 after seizing the money during an investigation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.