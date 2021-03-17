Watch Now: NC will be ready to start vaccinating everyone by May 1, Gov. Roy Cooper says

Support Local Journalism
One of two men charged with assaulting U.S Capitol Police officers during the violent Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. has ties to North Carolina.
A Reidsville man arrested Friday in Winston-Salem in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol told FBI agents he was pushed by the crowd and had to…
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that, beginning March 17, a number of North Carolinians in Group 4 can begin scheduling vaccines.
A February winter storm that pummeled Texas and Louisiana led to a shortage of foam used to pad the arms and backs of furniture. That shortage is being felt in manufacturing plants in and near Hickory.
RALEIGH — A Black electrical worker who says he was fired after he reported finding a noose on a job site has filed a federal anti-discriminat…
RALEIGH — Duke University saw nearly as many cases of the coronavirus last week as it did during the entire fall semester, according to data r…
The shooting occurred on Sunday night near Summerfield.
A state House bill advanced Thursday would restart the work search requirement for individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19.
At least three of the attacks were reported along trails near Lake Brandt, according to the Piedmont Fat Tire Society.
Have you seen them? Investigators believe an Alexander County couple wanted in the Jan. 14 murder of Hickory furniture plant employee Phelifia Marlow may still be in western North Carolina.
