Watch Now: NC will let some spots open at 100% capacity. Bars and entertainment venues can increase to 50%.

Beginning Friday, some places in North Carolina will be able to open at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons.

Gov. Roy Cooper also announced that restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and other recreation establishments will be able to have up to 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors.

Bars, conference centers, sports and entertainment arenas and reception venues will be allowed to increase capacity up to 50% indoors and outdoors.

Also on Friday, the state will fully lift the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption.

The mass gathering limit that covers other gatherings will be increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.