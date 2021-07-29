WATCH NOW: NC's mask mandate will still end this week. Gov. encourages people to keep them on.

Support Local Journalism
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control.
That includes universal masking in K-12 schools and the recommendation that everyone — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
North Carolina also has updated its official recommendations to schools for the upcoming school year. It now follows the CDC guidance and encourages students and staff to wear masks regardless of grade level or vaccination status.
