WATCH NOW: Snake strikes from NC woman's shrubs

Heatherly Noble is recovering from a dramatic encounter with a black snake, which her security camera caught on video.

The Mooresville resident was trimming her shrubs when she felt pain in her right hand. She said that made her look down "and see him rising up out of the bushes like some kind of demon," she said.

Her video shows the snake strike again, but Noble was moving quickly to get out of the way. So quickly that she forgot she was on a 4-foot ladder.

"I realized he was going to strike again and, not knowing what I'm dealing with and that I had already been bit, I stepped backwards to get away ... into thin air," Noble said.

She's bruised from the fall and likely has a torn ligament in her knee, but Noble considers herself lucky.

"It could have been much worse," she said.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that even though most snakes in North Carolina aren't venomous, any snake could bite you if it feels cornered.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.