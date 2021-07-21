WATCH NOW: We want schools to require masks, says NC Gov. Roy Cooper

Be the first to know
A Wilkesboro father is raising questions about how Wilkes County Schools officials handled an incident involving his son, who authorities say …
ASHEVILLE — A 70-year-old grabbed a shotgun and shot a black bear that was in his neighbor’s yard, North Carolina officials said.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina president has indicated he does not plan to ask the Legislature for permission to change the…
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised Wednesday that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”
Charlotte area restaurants and bars are reporting outages of popular booze brands like Patron tequila, Ciroc, Ketel One and Tito’s vodkas, and Malibu rum amid a global liquor shortage leaving business owners scrambling to stock their shelves. At Picasso’s Sports Cafe in University City, Don Julio and other tequilas, and Jameson Irish Whiskey and Crown Royal whisky are out of stock. “Some have ...
A stream of Lenoir-Rhyne University students and parents circled the school’s campus Thursday afternoon holding brightly-colored signs and chanting. Car horns echoed in support of their cause: a protest of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A frantic flight from a Hickory furniture factory in January ended Tuesday with two arrests by U.S. Marshals in a Phoenix neighborhood.
A series of unsolved burglaries involving missing Pop Tarts and a 1,000-piece puzzle led investigators to a single-wide mobile home near the N…
Republican-sponsored legislative bills focused on masks in K-12 schools and on gradually ending the state's corporate tax rate have reached the concurrence stage in the General Assembly.
Lawmakers may take another step this week on a Senate bill that would permit the use of medical marijuana for the first time in North Carolina.
