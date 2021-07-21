WATCH NOW: We want schools to require masks, says NC Gov. Roy Cooper

Charlotte area restaurants and bars are reporting outages of popular booze brands like Patron tequila, Ciroc, Ketel One and Tito’s vodkas, and Malibu rum amid a global liquor shortage leaving business owners scrambling to stock their shelves. At Picasso’s Sports Cafe in University City, Don Julio and other tequilas, and Jameson Irish Whiskey and Crown Royal whisky are out of stock. “Some have ...