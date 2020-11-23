'We are doing this to ourselves,' says Cone Health executive, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue breaking records

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Everything else is within our control and we can manage it," he said.

On Friday, 83 patients COVID-19 patients were being treated at the Green Valley campus hospital in Greensboro. The current capacity is 116 at the facility, which is the former Women's Hospital.

Cone Health decided to use the Green Valley site to focus just on COVID-19 cases this past spring. Its goal is to treat all patients with COVID-19 at Green Valley. However, Swords said some COVID-19 patients must be treated elsewhere to get specialized care for heart attacks and strokes, urgent surgeries, child birth assistance, pediatric care and hemodialysis. Green Valley does not have an emergency department.

Swords said if patients begin to outnumber the existing beds at Green Valley, the hospital system likely would add beds there in areas such as operating rooms or post-anesthesia rooms. Cone Health also could shift more COVID-19 patients to the other hospitals, even if they don't require specialized care for other conditions.

Cone Health is up-fitting some rooms at its other hospitals to possibly serving COVID-19 patients, Swords said. That involves reconfiguring the ventilation in rooms so that air from inside the room does not leak into the hallway but instead passes through a filter and gets piped outside.