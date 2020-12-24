White Christmas on the way for residents of northwestern N.C. mountain counties. People living east of the Blue Ridge may see a snowflake.

Residents in North Carolina's northwestern counties likely will see a white Christmas Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for Ashe and Watauga counties and a winter-weather advisory for Alleghany County.
The warning and advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.
Moderate to heavy snow with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is expected in Ashe and Watauga counties, the weather service said. In Alleghany County, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.
Isolated spots in Blue Ridge Mountains might receive 5 to 6 inches of snow Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, said Anita Silverman, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
A strong arctic front will pass through the Appalachian Mountains late Thursday into Friday, causing a rapid drop in temperatures to below freezing, the weather service said. After the temperatures decrease, snow will fall on the mountains' western slopes, Silverman said.
Residents of Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga will experience a white Christmas Friday, Silverman said. People living east of the Blue Ridge Mountains might see a snowflake, but no snow accumulation is expected, she said.
Travel will be hazardous as the snow accumulates and a flash freeze is possible on untreated roads in the mountainous counties, the weather service said. Wind-chill values from around zero degrees to single digits could result in hypothermia if precautions aren't taken.
Winds will gust to 35 to 40 mph on higher ridges, causing blowing and drifting snow and wind chills of zero to 5 below zero by early Friday in Ashe and Watauga counties, the weather service said.
Winds will gust to 30 to 35 mph on higher ridges in Alleghany County, causing some blowing snow and wind chills in the single digits by early Friday, the weather service said.
