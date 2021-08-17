Wilkes County man opened his back door just in time to see an apparent tornado roll through

CLINGMAN — Avery Royal got the last-minute warning from his wife, Donna.

He was alone in his home on Clingman Road in Clingman on Tuesday when she called to tell him a tornado was on the way.

He looked out the over the back deck and saw debris spinning in the air. He headed to the basement.

“By the time I got to the basement, it sounded like the roof had lifted off the house,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse and I’m thankful for that.”

The storm tore off some shingles and vinyl siding, but Royal escaped uninjured.

The apparent tornado in eastern Wilkes County was one of several in North Carolina and Georgia as Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression as it passed through the region. The storm dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.

The storm dropped rain in the Triad, but the worst of the winds stayed in the western part of the state.