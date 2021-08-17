Wilkes County man opened his back door just in time to see an apparent tornado roll through

CLINGMAN — Avery Royal got the last-minute warning from his wife, Donna.
He was alone in his home on Clingman Road in Clingman on Tuesday when she called to tell him a tornado was on the way.
He looked out the over the back deck and saw debris spinning in the air. He headed to the basement.
“By the time I got to the basement, it sounded like the roof had lifted off the house,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse and I’m thankful for that.”
The storm tore off some shingles and vinyl siding, but Royal escaped uninjured.
The apparent tornado in eastern Wilkes County was one of several in North Carolina and Georgia as Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression as it passed through the region. The storm dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.
The storm dropped rain in the Triad, but the worst of the winds stayed in the western part of the state.
The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia. Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart said Tuesday that it could dump 5 to 7 inches of rain into parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas — and possibly up to 10 inches of rain in isolated spots, causing flash flooding in mountainous areas.
Clay Chaney, a meteorologist with National Weather Service, said a local fire chief in North Carolina told the agency a tornado was on the ground in northern Iredell County around 12:47 p.m. The weather service was also looking into reports of a tornado hitting Alexander County.
Parts of western North Carolina, already soaked by rain not directly associated with Fred, braced for more rainfall through early Wednesday. Transylvania County, south of Asheville, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches fell Monday, causing landslides, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.
Transylvania County Chairman Jason Chappell, a lifelong resident, said it was the most intense flooding he's seen in at least 20 years, and that he fears more damage to come. Floodwaters swamped a local factory Monday with several inches of water and damaged its parking lot.
"It really caught everyone off guard," Chappell said. "No one was forecasting that amount of rain."