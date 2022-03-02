Wilkesboro, Davie County water projects gain eligibility for state grants, loans

A total of nine rural Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties and communities have been made eligible for state water and sewer grants and loans, the governor's office said Tuesday.
The largest initiative involves Wilkesboro, which has been eligible for a state revolving fund loan for up to $29.5 million, as well as $3 million grant and a $500,000 loan principal forgiveness, toward the Wilkesboro Cub Creek water infrastructure expansion.
Graham has been made eligible for up to a $9.65 million loan, along with $500,000 loan principal forgiveness, for a waterworks improvement project.
Davie County has been made eligible for a $9.12 million loan toward a water supply improvement project from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The funding will help pay for expanding the Cooleemee water treatment plant, adding an interconnection to the city of Mocksville, allowing Mocksville to decommission its Lagle water treatment plant.
In July, Davie County Public Utilities was approved for a $6.93 million loan from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. That loan will go toward the same water treatment plant initiative.
In February 2021, Davie was made eligible for up to $21.1 million to expand its Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant.
Pilot Mountain received a $1.42 million grant and matching $1.42 million loan eligibility toward replacing aged wastewater collection system infrastructure.
Other funding commitments involve:
* Eden has been made eligible for up to a $2.51 million loan, as well as $500,000 in principal loan forgiveness, toward contracts IIB and V for the Junction Pump State rehabilitation and Smith River replacement and rehabilitation and siphon.
* Pilot Mountain received a $341,500 grant and eligibility for a $341,500 loan toward drinking water system improvements.
* $150,000 grant to Jonesville for water system asset inventory and assessment.
* $150,000 grant to Rockingham County for a waterworks project.
* $150,000 grant to Walnut Cove for water system project.
* $50,000 grant to North Wilkesboro toward an NRF water pump for North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro.
