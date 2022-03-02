Wilkesboro, Davie County water projects gain eligibility for state loans

A total of nine rural Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties and communities have been made eligible for state water and sewer grants and loans, the governor's office said Tuesday.

The largest initiative involves Wilkesboro, which has been eligible for a state revolving fund loan for up to $29.5 million, as well as $3 million grant and a $500,000 loan principal forgiveness, toward the Wilkesboro Cub Creek water infrastructure expansion.

Graham has been made eligible for up to a $9.65 million loan, along with $500,000 loan principal forgiveness, for a waterworks improvement project.

Davie County has been made eligible for a $9.12 million loan toward a water supply improvement project from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The funding will help pay for expanding the Cooleemee water treatment plant, adding an interconnection to the city of Mocksville, allowing Mocksville to decommission its Lagle water treatment plant.

In July, Davie County Public Utilities was approved for a $6.93 million loan from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. That loan will go toward the same water treatment plant initiative.