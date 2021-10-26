Wind advisory issued for five northwestern counties

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for five counties in Northwest North Carolina.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties, the weather service said.

Northwest winds with speeds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will cover those areas, the weather service said.

Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. Tree limbs could be blown down, which could cause power outages.

Trees could be easily toppled by strong winds, the weather service said.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution traveling, especially if they are operating high profile vehicles, the weather service said. Residents should secure outdoor objects.

